Mo’Cheddah Celebrates Husband Bukunyi 30th Birthday in Style

Mo’Cheddah hit all the right notes for her husband Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, who recently turned 30.

For the intimidate event held in their apartment–thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ensured nationwide lockdown, the singer stepped out in stunning red dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. And she looked absolutely gorgeous, even stealing the celebrant’s thunder.

However, she wrote him a sweet note, saying:

My joy .
My peace .
My smile .
My calm .
My reason .
My hope .
My dream .
Happy 30th birthday ADEMI .
This love is beyond life!

Check out their photos:

