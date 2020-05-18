Mo’Cheddah Celebrates Husband Bukunyi 30th Birthday in Style

Mo’Cheddah hit all the right notes for her husband Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, who recently turned 30.

For the intimidate event held in their apartment–thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ensured nationwide lockdown, the singer stepped out in stunning red dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. And she looked absolutely gorgeous, even stealing the celebrant’s thunder.

Ha!

However, she wrote him a sweet note, saying:

My joy .

My peace .

My smile .

My calm .

My reason .

My hope .

My dream .

Happy 30th birthday ADEMI .

This love is beyond life!

Check out their photos:

