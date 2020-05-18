Mo’Cheddah Celebrates Husband Bukunyi 30th Birthday in Style

Mo’Cheddah hit all the right notes for her husband Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, who recently turned 30.
For the intimidate event held in their apartment–thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ensured nationwide lockdown, the singer stepped out in stunning red dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. And she looked absolutely gorgeous, even stealing the celebrant’s thunder.
Ha!
However, she wrote him a sweet note, saying:
My joy .
My peace .
My smile .
My calm .
My reason .
My hope .
My dream .
Happy 30th birthday ADEMI .
This love is beyond life!
Check out their photos: