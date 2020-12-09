MOBO Awards 2020: Wizkid and Burna Boy Shine so Bright!

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on MOBO Awards 2020: Wizkid and Burna Boy Shine so Bright!

Congratulations to Wizkid and Burna Boy!

The duo have just been announced winners at the ongoing MOBO Awards, where Wizkid emerged the winner of the Best African Act category, while Burna Boy clinched the Best International Artiste category.

See the tweets below:

, ,

Related Posts

Do not Romanticise Suffer Head- Betty Irabor to Women in Abusive Relationships

December 9, 2020

Tekno Drops New Music, “Designer”, Off Old Romance Album

December 9, 2020

Linda Osifo Wows in New Nollywood Movie, “Son of Mercy” as it Premieres in Benin City

December 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply