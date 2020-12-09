MOBO Awards 2020: Wizkid and Burna Boy Shine so Bright!

Congratulations to Wizkid and Burna Boy!

The duo have just been announced winners at the ongoing MOBO Awards, where Wizkid emerged the winner of the Best African Act category, while Burna Boy clinched the Best International Artiste category.

See the tweets below:

Congratulations to @wizkidayo on amazing year, which is now topped off by him winning Best African Act at the 2020 #MOBOAwards 🇳🇬🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/En4aNHnwDv — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) December 9, 2020

