Mob beat up, strip policeman naked for homosexuality in Imo

A police constable, Chibuike Ukazu, was on Tuesday beaten up and stripped naked by the residents of Umueze community in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State for allegedly indulging in homosexual acts.

According to a source in the community, the policeman’s sex partner was also stripped naked.

The couple were said to have been caught in the act and were taken to the house of the traditional ruler of the community, where they were unclad and jeered for their action.

The source stated, “Two homosexuals were caught red-handed having sex in Umueze, Orlu LGA, Imo State. One of them is a policeman from Umugboga, Amike, Orlu LGA, Imo State, who stays at the checkpoint in Mgbabano, Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state and he is married. The other one is the son of a photographer named Emesco. Both of them are from Orlu LGA.

“This particular policeman and his colleagues chased a man driving his car and threatened to shoot him if he moved any further. After discussions, they took a bribe of N5,000 from him and left. But this evening (Tuesday), the policeman was caught having sex with a fellow man.

“They were caught red-handed by security men in the Umueze Autonomous Community, Orlu, after tracing them to where they were having anal sex.”

The security men were said to have caught the homosexual partners, arrested them and took them to the community hall.

Items recovered from the suspects were three sachets of condoms and the policeman’s identity card.

The state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the development in a statement, saying an investigation would be launched.