Mo Salah, Super Falcons and Other Winners at the Caf Awards

The 2018 Caf Awards may not have been a great night for Team Nigeria, but the Super Falcons salvaged some pride by emerging the Women team of the Year.

Nigeria’s women national team made more history by winning a record-extending ninth Women African Cup of Nations last year, and were duly awarded the best side on the continent.

Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation and first vice president of CAF received the award on behalf of the Super Falcons.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah completed a memorable day for Egyptian football by retaining his African Player of the Year award in Senegal on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Liverpool star finished ahead of club-mate Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His recognition comes bare hours after Egypt was named hosts country for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Cameroon was stripped of staging the tournament.

South Africa’s talismanic forward Thembi Kgatlana dethroned Asisat Oshoala as the Women Player of the Year, while Morocco’s French coach, Herve Renard, won coach of the year.

Caf tweeted the 2018 winners at the ceremony held in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2018. For the second time in a row #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/iLKIFDnZqB — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana is African Women’s Player of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/uZCNeq0CGE — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Achraf Hakimi is named African Youth Player of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/LFVlGpeiiE — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa is presented with the Tessema Award #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/okEUb8LUE5 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Hervé Renard is the Men’s Coach of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/a48PISqpiy — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

Desiree Ellis is African Women’s Coach of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/d7cIF66cT8 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019