Mo Salah, Super Falcons and Other Winners at the Caf Awards

The 2018 Caf Awards may not have been a great night for Team Nigeria, but the Super Falcons salvaged some pride by emerging the Women team of the Year.

Nigeria’s women national team made more history by winning a record-extending ninth Women African Cup of Nations last year, and were duly awarded the best side on the continent.

Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation and first vice president of CAF received the award on behalf of the Super Falcons.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah completed a memorable day for Egyptian football by retaining his African Player of the Year award in Senegal on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Liverpool star finished ahead of club-mate Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His recognition comes bare hours after Egypt was named hosts country for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Cameroon was stripped of staging the tournament.

South Africa’s talismanic forward Thembi Kgatlana dethroned Asisat Oshoala as the Women Player of the Year, while Morocco’s French coach, Herve Renard, won coach of the year.

Caf tweeted the 2018 winners at the ceremony held in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

 

