Mo Abudu has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate the 45th birthday of her driver of 20 years, Chukwuma.

The media mogul who wished him a happy birthday on the photo sharing app, revealed that Chukwuma has morphed from her driver to becoming family and is her P.A, S.A, personal bodyguard and more all rolled in one.

Mo Abudu likened him to the character of Harrison, played my Frank Donga in her box office hit movie, ‘The Wedding Party’.

See her birthday message below.

