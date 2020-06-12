Mo Abudu to Produce Netflix Series Based on Lola Shoneyin Book

Finally, fans of Lola Shoneyin and Wole Soyinka will have the opportunity to watch the adaption of their successful literary works.

According to Netflix Naija, Mo Adubu–the legend behind EbonyLive TV– will be producing “a series-adaptation of @LolaShoneyin‘sThe Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives and a film-adaptation of Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Death And The King’s Horseman.”

The streamer also added that Abudu will “produce two new Nigerian Originals plus licensed films AND a series for Netflix!”

Check out their tweets below:

A series-adaptation of @LolaShoneyin'sThe Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives and a film-adaptation of Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Death And The King's Horseman! 🇳🇬 — Netflix Naija (@NetflixNaija) June 12, 2020

Wait…there’s more! @MoAbudu and her @EbonyLife_TV will produce two new Nigerian Originals plus licensed films AND a series for Netflix! This na Naija!! 🎉 — Netflix Naija (@NetflixNaija) June 12, 2020

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

