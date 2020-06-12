Mo Abudu to Produce Netflix Series Based on Lola Shoneyin Book

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Mo Abudu to Produce Netflix Series Based on Lola Shoneyin Book

Finally, fans of Lola Shoneyin and Wole Soyinka will have the opportunity to watch the adaption of their successful literary works.

According to Netflix Naija, Mo Adubu–the legend behind EbonyLive TV– will be producing “a series-adaptation of @LolaShoneyin‘sThe Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives and a film-adaptation of Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Death And The King’s Horseman.”

The streamer also added that Abudu will “produce two new Nigerian Originals plus licensed films AND a series for Netflix!”

Check out their tweets below:

We can’t wait!

,

Related Posts

Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd’s Death in Surprise Comedy

June 12, 2020

Kobe Bryant to Receive Posthumous Emmy for Philanthropy

June 12, 2020

Fans Launch Petition to Keep Beyonce Away from Black Panther 2

June 12, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply