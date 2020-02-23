Congratulations to Mo Abudu!

The media mogul took to her Instagram recently to announce that her daughter Temidayo has just welcomed a baby boy.

“All glory to God, I became a grandma today. My darling Temidee gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Lord I am so so grateful . Dear Temidayo and Adebola, the biggest congratulations. ⁣. Gods love, favour and blessings now and always,” said the happy grandmum.

And she shared a video of herself celebrating the news.

Check her out below: