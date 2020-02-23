Mo Abudu Reveals She is Now a Grandmum!

Congratulations to Mo Abudu!

The media mogul took to her Instagram recently to announce that her daughter Temidayo has just welcomed a baby boy.

“All glory to God, I became a grandma today. My darling Temidee gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Lord I am so so grateful 🙏🏾❤🙏🏾. Dear Temidayo and Adebola, the biggest congratulations.🎈🎉🎊 🎈🎶👏🏾🕺💃🏽⁣. Gods love, favour and blessings now and always,” said the happy grandmum.

And she shared a video of herself celebrating the news.

Check her out below:

