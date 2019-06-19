Mo Abudu Revealed as Chair of 47th International Emmy Awards Gala

Congratulations to Mo Abudu!

The EbonyLife TV boss has been revealed as the Chair of the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala set to be held in New York on November 25.

The International Emmys made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

And reacting to the news, Abudu said, “As producers, we are in a unique position to share fresh, authentic, and original stories with a global audience. Our content is not limited by language or culture. Viewers want to see stories that reflect their everyday lives—which can be found everywhere.”

Adding, “At EbonyLife, we believe in changing the global African narrative. And like many, we connect the world with our stories. As a Nigerian television producer, I am honored to chair the 47th International Emmy Awards and be part of an organization that celebrates extraordinary television producers from all over the globe.”

And fans are super glad.