Mo Abudu Covers Guardian Life, Talks African Storytelling in New Climes

Mo Abudu is the stunning cover girl for the latest issue of Guardian Life.

The media mogul spoke on her passion for African storytelling, a project close to her heart, her partnership with Netflix among others.

Speaking on African storytelling, the grandmother said;

“I knew we had a responsibility for telling those stories and sharing our stories. With a talk show, I was able to cover a plethora of topics and engage with a variety of stakeholders across the continent”.

Mo Abudu touched on starting the journey into filmmaking and Ebony Life TV after quitting her lucrative job. She revealed that family and friends were worried about her decision at that time but in the long run, it has paid off.

She credits her success to setting a clear vision, producing quality content, building a great team, attending global industry events, investing in IP and story development, continually pitching ideas globally, never taking no for an answer and her secret weapon- loads of fasting and prayer.

“I have said it time and time again the continent) {Africa) has remained creatively silent for centuries, our stories are never told. Meanwhile, there is too much of the same global storytelling. The world wants more, and because we are now able to provide a variety of stories told against a backdrop never seen before, we now have a seat at the table. our stories are being accepted because they are authentic and relevant. Of course, most recent is the clarion call for Black Lives Matter and Black Stories Matter.” This was her take on changing the African storytelling narrative.

The CEO of Ebony Life TV and Movies also spoke about her partnership with Netflix which is unprecedented and exciting. The deal is the first multiple deal to be done with an African and Nigerian company and will bring some of Nigeria’s most iconic storytelling to a global audience.

The partnership will also help grow the Nigerian creative industry and get our stories out there.

