Mo Abudu Awarded the 2019 Médailles d’Honneur in Cannes

Congratulations to Mo Abudu!
The media executive was one of the stars awarded the 2019 Médailles d’Honneur in Cannes at MIPTV last night.
And celebrating this news on her Instagram, said, “Basking in the glory of receiving my award. I share this award with the EbonyLife Team, I thank all our partners, sponsors, my family, my dearest mother, my darling Temidee and Koko and of course my bestos that have helped and supported us on our journey. Much love always.”
Mo becomes the first African and Nigerian recipient of the prestigious award, which is given to senior executives who have contributed to the growth of global TV.
See her posts below:
View this post on Instagram
Camille Bidermann, Executive Director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, presented me with my award last night. Thank you so much Camille for your words of inspiration. Much love ❤❤❤ ___ A major part of my acceptance speech was dedicated to the creative business leaders in the room and the need for a partnership between our respective continents, so that our stories can be told with authenticity and produced to the best international standards. If these stories are told from both our perspectives there is a captive audience on both sides of the Atlantic waiting to be entertained as never before and with creative business leaders adding significantly to their bottom line! #MIPTV2019 #Cannes #ChangingTheNarrative #AfricaTimeToShine #NigeriaTimeToShine
View this post on Instagram
Basking in the glory of receiving my award. I share this award with the EbonyLife Team, I thank all our partners, sponsors, my family, my dearest mother, my darling Temidee and Koko and of course my bestos that have helped and supported us on our journey. Much love always ❤❤❤ #MIPTV2019 #Cannes