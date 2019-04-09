Mo Abudu Awarded the 2019 Médailles d’Honneur in Cannes

Congratulations to Mo Abudu!

The media executive was one of the stars awarded the 2019 Médailles d’Honneur in Cannes at MIPTV last night.

And celebrating this news on her Instagram, said, “Basking in the glory of receiving my award. I share this award with the EbonyLife Team, I thank all our partners, sponsors, my family, my dearest mother, my darling Temidee and Koko and of course my bestos that have helped and supported us on our journey. Much love always.”

Mo becomes the first African and Nigerian recipient of the prestigious award, which is given to senior executives who have contributed to the growth of global TV.

