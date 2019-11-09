MKO doctor, Ore Falomo, is dead

The doctor to late politician and entrepreneur, Chief Moshood Abiola, Dr Ore Falomo, is dead.

Sources at his Maryland, Lagos hospital said he died around 2 am on Saturday after a brief illness, TheNation writes

A renowned doctor, Falomo had as clients many eminent Nigerians, top military leaders, monarchs, businessmen and diplomats.

He was also subjected to a sort of psychological torture by the military, which denied him access to the detained winner of June 12, 1993 presidential poll.

He was a great friend of Abiola, held in esteem by the family.

More to follow…