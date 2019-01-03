Miyetti Allah Begs Nigerians to Reject Atiku

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore cattle breeders group has asked Nigerians to vote against Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during next month’s election.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja Thursday, Abdullahi Bodejo, national president of the group, accused Atiku of alleged hatred for Fulani.

Bodejo further stated that Atiku ought to be stripped of Wazirin Adamawa, a prestigious traditional title bestowed on him in November 2018.

“We are calling on HRM the Lamido of Adamawa to strip Atiku Abubakar of his title as Waziri Adamawa for his open hatred for the Fulani pastoralist and surrounding himself with ethnic and merchants that have been profiling the Fulani race and calling for their genocide,” Bodejo said.

“We are consequently directing all our members nationwide and other Fulani groups to embark on massive campaign against the presidential aspiration of Atiku Abubakar because he does not mean well for the pastoralist and the country.”

Bodejo also faulted the recent report of Amnesty International on farmers-herders clashes in the country stating that a total of 3,641 Nigerians have been killed in the raging conflict since January 2016.

Bodejo said Atiku is “feasting and capitalising on the report with the view to garnering political capital from the farmers-herders conflict.”

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the security agencies to monitor Atiku “considering his volatile and inciting statement he made against herders.”