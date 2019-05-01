Mixed Reactions Trail Tonto Dikeh’s Latest Interview About Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh is trending yet again, and you guessed it right: it is all about her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress down with the folks at Plus TV in a video shared today, in which she accused her ex-husband of grievous crimes, including being a fraudster, a deadbeat dad, a pathological liar, and a lot more. See the full interview here.

And now, she has sat down with CoolFM’s Daddy Freeze for a mini interview in which she claimed Churchill suffers premature ejaculation. “He cannot stay in a woman for more than 40 seconds, she claims.

See the video below:

Breaking!

–@tontolet No Holds Barred Interview!!!😱😱😱

–

Did Tonto just call her ex a one minute noodle??

😱😱

–

Full video available at:https://t.co/clUbQAtgx6 pic.twitter.com/BKslgGVDYs — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) May 1, 2019

And what do folks think about these interviews?

Check out the reactions:

I just watched Tonto Dikehs interview on YouTube and I really feel sorry for her from the bottom of my heart. What scammers do thats not right is not having the capacity to differentiate real life from the scamming life. Betraying loved ones is unforgivable by God and human. Smh — Florence Bodex Hungbo (@florencehungbo) May 1, 2019

Tonto Dikeh is the Most controversial Female Celebrity in Africa , it’s like Medicine to her ! She enjoys to be always talked about and dragged on social Media. That’s where she derives her motivation from … — Oluwa Tobi (@TobiDaGreatest) May 1, 2019

Now I understand Tonto Dikehs story real clear she married a scam of a husband a man who pretended to be who he is not really a man who lived a fake life it’s a big lesson to many ladies too all that glitters isn’t gold not in all cases — Abraham MUFC 442 🌺 (@AttaAbraham) May 1, 2019

Tonto Dikeh gotta stop with all these shenanigans now.. Its becoming too boring…

Are you the only one whose marriage didn't work out???

Today my ex husband this, tomorrow my ex husband that https://t.co/XqFfDs7k41 — Lawrenzodgenius 📸 (@lawrenzodgenius) May 1, 2019