Mixed Reactions Trail Tonto Dikeh’s Latest Interview About Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh is trending yet again, and you guessed it right: it is all about her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress down with the folks at Plus TV in a video shared today, in which she accused her ex-husband of grievous crimes, including being a fraudster, a deadbeat dad, a pathological liar, and a lot more. See the full interview here.

And now, she has sat down with CoolFM’s Daddy Freeze for a mini interview in which she claimed Churchill suffers premature ejaculation. “He cannot stay in a woman for more than 40 seconds, she claims.

See the video below:

And what do folks think about these interviews?

Check out the reactions:

