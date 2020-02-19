Mixed reactions as Anthony Joshua registers for National ID

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has registered and has been issued Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) slip after visiting the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office on Tuesday.

The NIMC took to its Twitter page to share photos of the world heavyweight champ during the registration process.

NIMC tweeted:

Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip. pic.twitter.com/GS1osa6Rea — NIMC (@nimc_ng) February 18, 2020

The British boxing champ has never hidden his love for Nigeria – his country of birth – and even recently visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in London to present his heavyweight belts to him.

Since the NIMC posted photos of Joshua at its office on social media, it has sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians.

Some Nigerians have commended Joshua for always flying the flag of the country, while others have accused the NIMC of double standard, as they lament that the process of enrolling for NIN is always cumbersome which has discouraged many Nigerians from visiting the registration centers.

See some of the tweets below.

I've enrolled for this national ID card since 2014, and I'm yet to be issued a permanent ID card. All I've to show for it is the slip.

But Anthony Joshua will most definitely get issued a permanent ID card before me.

Nigeria is for the highest bidder. https://t.co/a3Sgfg2Wps — Olamide Obe (@olajideobe) February 18, 2020

Anthony Joshua has gotten the National ID he enrolled for the same day. I registered since 2015, maybe the original will be out by the time I am done having children. Very insane country. — BABYBOSS (@tejumania) February 19, 2020

On the flip side, Anthony Joshua would get his National ID tomorrow. He's not a common man like you and me. This system is not meant for the common man, it's meant for the rich and connected. Stop stressing it. Get rich or japa. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 19, 2020

Why cant you guys make it this easy for vast majority of Nigerians this same way? Anthony Joshua is a special Nigerian right? God is watching all of us. @iammaleekpholly @Gidi_Traffic @nairaland @trafficbutter @nidcom_gov https://t.co/RRV8rLOVTQ — Chidi Peter. O. (@IdentikalTwins) February 19, 2020

Joshua returns to the ring later this year for a clash against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev.