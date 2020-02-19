Mixed reactions as Anthony Joshua registers for National ID

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has registered and has been issued Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) slip after visiting the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office on Tuesday.

The NIMC took to its Twitter page to share photos of the world heavyweight champ during the registration process.

NIMC tweeted:

The British boxing champ has never hidden his love for Nigeria – his country of birth – and even recently visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in London to present his heavyweight belts to him.

Since the NIMC posted photos of Joshua at its office on social media, it has sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians.

Some Nigerians have commended Joshua for always flying the flag of the country, while others have accused the NIMC of double standard, as they lament that the process of enrolling for NIN is always cumbersome which has discouraged many Nigerians from visiting the registration centers.

See some of the tweets below.

Joshua returns to the ring later this year for a clash against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev.

,

