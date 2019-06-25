‘Mistakes are Normal for Goalkeepers’ – Akpeyi Hits back at Critics

Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has accepted the criticisms for the errors he made in Nigeria’s opening day 1-0 win against the Swallows of Burundi, saying he has moved on.

Akpeyi kept a clean sheet in the game against the Burundians, though his performance was unconvincing even though he saved some point blank shots that would have given the Burundians the lead in the first half.

Reacting to criticism from fans, who accused him of being nervous throughout the game, Akpeyi disagreed, saying he was only doing his job as a professional.

“Was I jittery in the game? I don’t think so. I am just doing what a goalkeeper was supposed to do. If I made a mistake, fine, it is my cross and I will carry it. I am just picking up gradually after gaining the Eagles’ number one position,” he said.

The Kaizer Chiefs FC of South Africa star agreed that the Burundians were a tough nut to crack, adding, “Imagine a country doing well at their first appearance in the competition. These guys are good players.

“Some people might make the mistake of dismissing them since they are coming to the tournament for the first time and are not experienced in the tournament. But that would be a big mistake.

“For them to be able to hold us for that long period shows that they are good. They did very well but we were lucky to get away with the three points.”

Akpeyi will be between the sticks again when the Super Eagles return to Afcon action in their second group B encounter against Guinea on Wednesday.