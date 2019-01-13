Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper to be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Missy Elliott!

Yesterday, the legendary rapper, John Prine, and Cat Stevens were among the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s talented class of 2019 inductees, and she had not taken to her social media to celebrate this news.

Elliott is not only the sole female artist to be inducted in 2019, and also, the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (and the third rapper altogether) since its inception in 1969.

“I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 Song Writers Hall of Fame… also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING,” she tweeted.

And speaking about her induction, Nile Rogers told CBS This Morning‘s Anthony Mason, “To me, it’s important to have equality. I’ve written with a lot of women songwriters, but not nearly enough, and that’s sort of like my secret goal. That’s why when you told me Missy Elliott, I’m like, blown away — she’s one of my favorite writers of all time.”

This year’s honourees will be formally inducted at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13.