Complex is reporting that Paramount has confirmed that an upcoming three-week shoot in Venice for Mission: Impossible 7 has been put on hold because of the cases of coronavirus in Italy over the last three days.

Per the outlet, there were only three confirmed cases in Italy as at Friday, but according to Business Insider, that number soared to 215 by Monday. Six people have since died.

Which is Paramount cites the local government’s newly-imposed ban as a reason behind their change in production plans in their statement, and the studio also mentions that this decision was reached out of an “abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew.”

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” the statement reads. “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to be released on July 23, 2021.