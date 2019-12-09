Miss Universe: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown!

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Miss Universe: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown!

Congratulations to South Africa!

Moments ago, Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was declared the winner of the 68th annual Miss Universe competition which aired live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Tunzi 89 other competitors; she made the top 20, then top 10, 5, before she was named the top 3. She had a stunning last response to the question about how to raise our girls, which stirred heartwarming reactions from viewers all over the world.

See her response below:

Check out when she was declared the winner:

Related Posts

shatta wale

Shatta Wale Mocks Ghanaian Celebs After Cardi B Stood Them Up

December 9, 2019

Cardi B Breaks Silence After Ghanaian Celebs Accuse Her of Standing Them Up

December 9, 2019

Ghanaian Celebrities Brawl With Cardi B on Social Media and It’s Messy!

December 9, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *