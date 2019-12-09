Miss Universe: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown!

Congratulations to South Africa!

Moments ago, Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was declared the winner of the 68th annual Miss Universe competition which aired live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Tunzi 89 other competitors; she made the top 20, then top 10, 5, before she was named the top 3. She had a stunning last response to the question about how to raise our girls, which stirred heartwarming reactions from viewers all over the world.

See her response below:

Making a statement… This is Miss Universe South Africa.#MissUniverse2019 LIVE on @FOXtv. Airing in Spanish on @Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/FWpqb0517w — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019

Check out when she was declared the winner: