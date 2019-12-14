Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, Emerges Top Five at Miss World 2019 Pageant

Nyekachi Douglas made Nigeria proud at the just-concluded Miss World beauty pageant held in London.

The Miss Nigeria emerged the top five contenders among the 120 contestants from all over the world, and she was also crowned Miss Top Model at the prestigious event.

Eventually, Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica was announced as the winner, and she was crowned by her predecessor – Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce from Mexico – in an epic moment on the stage.

Check out the moment the new Miss World was announced and how Nyekachi celebrated her:

