Miss Kenya, Irene Mukii crowned most beautiful girl in Africa

Reigning Miss Kenya, Irene Ng’endo Mukii, has been crowned the most beautiful girl in Africa 2019.

Mukii beat 22 other contestants, among who were Nigeria’s Martha Ogar, to emerge the winner of the 2019 edition of the Miss Africa beauty pageant.

As part of her loot, Ms Mukii will take home a cash prize of $35, 000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Malaysia.

The beauty pageant is part of activities to mark the Carnival Calabar festivities with the theme ‘Humanity’.

In his keynote address during the pageant which is in its fourth edition, the Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade said humanity is the only religion the world needs to embrace and the society should pull down all the shackles that engender inhumanity in the society.

“God created for a purpose which is to bring value to the society as well as humanity. Humanity is the only religion that the world should embrace and once humanity becomes a religion we will as a people collectively rise above life’s vicissitudes. Humanity is insensitive to religion because with humanity we can always provide a shoulder for one another to lean on,” he said.

Senator Florence Ita Giwa who also spoke at the event said she was proud of the models because they all have what it takes to change the narrative about Africa.

She also called for humane coexistence among peoples across the world so as to make society a better place.