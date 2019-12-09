Miss Jamaica Wears a Slave Owner’s Costume to Miss Universe Competition

Jamaicans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the team behind Miss Jamaica’s outfit at the just-concluded Miss Universe beauty pageant.

The outrage started after a tweet from the Rose Hall Jamaica Twitter page said: “If you missed our costume reveal last night of our Miss Universe Jamaica,. Miss Universe Jamaica’s Costume Name: Annie Palmer – Legend of Rose Hall. Iana Tickle Garcia is rocking this!”

Per News One:

Annie Palmer was a white woman, who was labeled the “White Witch of Rose Hall.” Her name alone is not only triggering to Jamaicans, but also takes them back to a time of anger, hurt, and pain. […] Palmer “was an accomplished practitioner of Haitian Voodoo and during her reign at Rose Hall murdered three husbands and countless slave lovers. Her reign of terror was ended when she was murdered by one of her slaves and a ritual was carried out to banish her spirit from earth. However, it is rumoured that the ritual was not carried out correctly and that Annie still haunts the Rose Hall estate.”

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization’s has attempted to explain this horrible call, but Jamaicans are currently dragging them for filth on social media.

See the reactions:

