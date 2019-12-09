Miss Jamaica Wears a Slave Owner’s Costume to Miss Universe Competition

Jamaicans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the team behind Miss Jamaica’s outfit at the just-concluded Miss Universe beauty pageant.

The outrage started after a tweet from the Rose Hall Jamaica Twitter page said: “If you missed our costume reveal last night of our Miss Universe Jamaica,. Miss Universe Jamaica’s Costume Name: Annie Palmer – Legend of Rose Hall. Iana Tickle Garcia is rocking this!”

Per News One:

Annie Palmer was a white woman, who was labeled the “White Witch of Rose Hall.” Her name alone is not only triggering to Jamaicans, but also takes them back to a time of anger, hurt, and pain. […] Palmer “was an accomplished practitioner of Haitian Voodoo and during her reign at Rose Hall murdered three husbands and countless slave lovers. Her reign of terror was ended when she was murdered by one of her slaves and a ritual was carried out to banish her spirit from earth. However, it is rumoured that the ritual was not carried out correctly and that Annie still haunts the Rose Hall estate.”

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization’s has attempted to explain this horrible call, but Jamaicans are currently dragging them for filth on social media.

See the reactions:

In 2019, our Miss Universe team chose, for the inspiration of the costume representing Jamaica, *Checks notes* a slave owner who was known for being wildly cruel to enslaved people. Lord… pic.twitter.com/U6EQzrxq0U — Bitter Darkie (@darius_roberti) December 7, 2019

What we have here is the Miss Universe Jamaica contestant in her "national costume". Given Jamaica's long RICH cultural history, the team had many themes to choose from and so they chose to represent Jamaica, on the world stage, in a costume inspired by a woman slave owner. https://t.co/FuoqX8Q4li — The Big Tall Wish. (@THEJermane) December 7, 2019

Oh dear, Miss Universe Jamaica has released a statement condemning the comments made on social media towards their young aspiring plantation owner, I meant contestant, regarding her slave owner frock. Oh, by the way, don't forget to vote.🤭 pic.twitter.com/pd52h1ltLD — Netflix (@FeistyNita) December 8, 2019

The proud nation of Rose Hall sent their first representative to the Miss Universe pageant this year. Rose Hall is a small stateless nation located in northwestern Jamaica. Of significant importance to the Rose Hall people is their only national heroine Annie Palmer. — Cultured Charlatan (@majesty876) December 9, 2019

You can actually use the post of Miss Universe Jamaica to open a panel discussion on what gaslighting looks like. Because THIS! This is IT. A little narcissism too with the “Obviously, we have succeeded..” NO! This isn’t what success looks like. The audacity is VERY telling. pic.twitter.com/xur0weNpcT — 𝐃𝐫. 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐤 (@imarightbrainer) December 8, 2019

After seeing the statement from the Miss Jamaica Universe team, I am disappointed to say the least. No one thought the Annie Palmer idea was bad? No one got a crisis specialist on board after it all spilled out? I'm still in shock. — Mandalore The Highest (@stuartsmellie) December 8, 2019