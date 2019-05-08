Miracle at Anfield: Liverpool’s Stunning Comeback against Barca in Photos

Liverpool needed new heroes in their Champions League semifinal against Barcelona and they got them as they competed a remarkable 4-0 win to reach their second final in successive years.

Divock Origi struck the winner as Liverpool pulled off the greatest semi-final comeback in Champions League history with a 4-0 second-leg victory to complete a stunning 4-3 aggregate triumph.

The odds were stacked heavily against Liverpool after both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were ruled out with injury following a 3-0 first leg defeat last week in Spain.

But Origi gave Liverpool hope with a seventh-minute goal at Anfield before Georginio Wijnaldum scored two quick second-half goals to level the tie, setting the stage for the Belgian to strike the decisive goal 11 minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Ajax or Tottenham in the final in Madrid on June 1.