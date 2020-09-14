Minnie Dlamini Thanks Fans for all the Support After Pregnancy Reveal

Minnie Dlamini is thankful.
The South African actress and media personality recently revealed that she and her husband, Quinton Jones, are having a baby. And this comes three years after the couple tied the knot.
Posting on her Twitter, she said:
Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾
Happy Birthday my love we’re having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂
#BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️
And this stirred heartwarming reponses from fans all over the world, which is why she has returned to thank everyone. She said:
Thank you for all the love yesterday we are exploding with joy.
See her posts
