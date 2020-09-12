Minnie Dlamini Expecting First Child with Husband

South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini is expecting her first child with her husband, Quinton Jones.

The AMVCA favourite host, took to her Instagram page to wish her husband of three years a happy birthday as well as share the news of the bun in the oven.

Minnie Dlamini who got married in 2017, revealed that her family had suffered loss though she didn’t share details surrounding that statement.

She captioned a picture of her very pregnant self, regal in a traditional South African ensemble, cradling her huge bump and captioned it;

”Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly

Happy Birthday my love we’re having a baby. Best Bday present ever, I know lol

#BecomingMamaJones #TheJoneses”.

