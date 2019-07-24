Ministerial Screening: Lawan asks Akume, Akpabio 5 others to ‘take a bow’

Senate President Ahmed Lawan says all seven former senators, who have been nominated for ministerial appointment will not be questioned but allowed to “take a bow”.

The former senators include Godswill Akpabio, Gbemisola Saraki, Hadi Sirika, George Akume, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Chris Ngige and Tayo Alasoadura.

A serving House of Representatives member, Emeka Nwajuiba, also falls into the category of those that will be allowed to “take a bow”.

The Senate President said the move was part of the longstanding tradition of the Senate that all former lawmakers nominated for appointments are given automatic endorsement.

Lawan, who is seen in quarters as a lackey of President Muhammadu Buhari, however, warned that the National Assembly would not be subservient to the executive arm of government and advised the incoming ministers to always make themselves available when needed.

Attempts by Akwa Ibom North-East lawmaker, Senator Albert Bassey, to make a comment on Akpabio’s nomination were rejected by the Senate President.

After months of a punishing wait, President Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of 43 nominees to be screened for his cabinet.