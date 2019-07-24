‘Ministerial List Makes Mockery of Buhari’s Anticorruption Fight’ – Yakassai

Tanko Yakasai, a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), says there are fantastically corrupt persons on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list.

The elder statesman stated this after Buhari sent a 43-man list of ministerial nominees to the senate.

In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, Yakasai said the list makes mockery of the president’s anti-corruption war, adding that the returning ministers might not be able to inject fresh ideas into the cabinet.

“The new ministerial list submitted by the president to the senate is representative enough, but the nomination of certain people perceived to be fantastically corrupt made mockery of the president’s war against corruption,” he said.

“The fact remains that the returnees are many means that the policy of the new government will not be much different from that of the outgoing.

“My only observation is that since the majority of the nominees are already known to the president his delay in submitting ministerial nomination is unjustifiable.”