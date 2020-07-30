Minister axed after nude video goes viral

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday fired his education minister, David Mabumba, after nude video clips of him went viral on social media.

A statement from the presidency did not immediately give reasons for his removal but it came after explicit video clips of the minister were leaked on Twitter, Facebook and shared via Whatsapp.

The statement only said Lungu “had terminated the appointment of Minister of General Education… with immediate effect”.

The 49-year-old was appointed to Lungu’s cabinet in 2016.

