Minimum Wage: TUC Rejects 27,000

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has insisted that the struggle for N30,000 minimum wage for workers is not over.

Speaking after the National Council of State approved N27,000 as minimum wage, National President of TUC, Mr Bobboi Kaigama, said the organised labour would resist the decision, adding that they would not entertain a renegotiation of the recommendations by the tripartite committee.

Mr Kaigama added that the workers would continue their struggle for the N30,000 minimum wage at the National Assembly.

Organised labour had demanded N30,000 for the least paid worker, but the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) agreed to review the amount but offered to pay N22,500 after a meeting in October 2018.

In November, the tripartite committee chaired by a former Head of Service of the Federation, Ms Ama Pepple, submitted a report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the NFG insisted that its members cannot pay the amount being demanded by the workers, noting that some states were still owing workers’ salaries.

Following a series of negotiations between the government and the labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress held a nationwide protest on January 8 to pressure the Federal Government to transmit a new minimum wage bill to the National Assembly.

As a result, the Council of State which met Tuesday and approved N27,000 as a benchmark for minimum wage.

However, private and public organisations employing less than 25 workers were bounded by the N18,000 minimum wage.

The amount approved by the Council was N3,000 short of the N30,000 that the Tripartite Committee on Review of National Minimum Wage recommended.

FG however promised to increase the approved amount to N30,000 for its workers.