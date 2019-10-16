Minimum Wage: ‘Lagos to pay above N30,000’ – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured labour leaders that the state would pay its workers above the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Tuesday when the state leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council paid him a courtesy visit in Ikeja.

He said the state was aware of the challenges faced by workers and was ready to address them, hence, the decision by his administration to pay more than the N30,000 minimum wage benchmark.

Sanwo-Olu said the implementation of the new minimum wage payment would take off when the Federal Government and labour unions concluded their negotiations.

According to him, the addition to the N30,000 benchmark is to motivate workers and encourage them to cope with challenges that may hinder their productivity.

“As a government, we take the issue of minimum wage very seriously. We know how important and germane it is to the wellbeing of our people. We are technically ready to implement the new minimum wage.

“I made commitment during my previous interactions with the labour unions before my assumption of office and I am still keeping to the promise made. However little it is, we will certainly pay more than N30,000 minimum wage.

“We understand the position Lagos occupies and we understand the challenges workers are facing in Lagos. If other states can raise up to that amount, I believe Lagos needs to show a bit more to appreciate workers’ contribution to the growth of our state,” he said.

The governor added that the state was planning to absorb its entire workforce in the recently introduced health insurance scheme, as the Ministry of Health was harmonising the modality to ensure all workers were covered in the scheme.

He said that the government would collaborate with the Organised Labour Unions to float a post-retirement housing scheme that would enable workers of all cadres to apply and acquire permanent homes after leaving the service.