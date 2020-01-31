Minimum Wage: Gov Dickson bows, Okays implementation after NLC protest

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Thursday bowed to pressure and gave the nod to the implementation of M30,000 minimum wage, following pressure from the workforce.

The approval was contained in a later date Jan. 30, 2020 signed by the Head of Service in Bayelsa. Mrs. Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, sighted by our reporter.

The letter addressed to Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Commissioners and Head of Ministries Departments and Agencies said the implementation should reflect in the January 2020 salary of workers in the state.

It is however understood that most MDAs had already prepared and submitted vouchers for January salaries due for payment from first week of February without the N30,000 minimum wage template.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Bayelsa, had on Tuesday shut down the Treasury Building in Yenagoa, to demand the implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of December salaries of some workers in the state.

The workers alleged that the government reneged on its pledge to implement the new wage in December 2019, and January vouchers sighted by labour leaders had no indication of the new wage.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, addressed the workers and assured workers that their January salary would be paid with the new minimum wage next week.

Chairman of the NLC in Bayelsa, Mr John Ndiomu, said during Tuesday’s protest that without the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage in January salaries, the workers would not leave the Treasury Building gate.

The current administration led by Dickson would be completing its second term in office on February 14, 2020.