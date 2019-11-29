Minimum Wage: Anambra set to surpass Workers’ expectations

Anambra state workers were over the moon Friday when the government announced it may surpass their expectations on minimum wage.

The governor, Willie Obiano, stated this during the Nigeria Union of local Government Employees, NULGE 7th Quadrennial state Conference in the state.

Addressing the state delegates and leaders of the Union from Southeast states, Obiano said no state would see the back of Anambra when the payment of the new minimum wage would start in the state.

Obiano was represented by the Head of Service HoS Harry Uduh, who equally announced that workers in the state would receive their leave allowances on December 5th, while they would receive the alert of their December salary on December 15th.

He said the state government and organized Labour were in partnership in the development of the State, adding that their requests were not misplaced.

Earlier, the outgoing state President of NULGE, Comrade Jerry Nnubia, said the leadership of the Union struggled for the harmonization of salaries of state and local government workers without success, but appealed to the Governor to ensure it went across board with the incoming regime of the Union

Nnubia called for the scrapping of the contributory pensions scheme as being operated presently in the state, saying it was against the spirit and letters of the law establishing it.