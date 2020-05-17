Mini Mike On the Way; Mike and Perri Edwards Reveal It’s a Boy

It’s a mimi Mike for Mike and Perri Edwards.The couple took to their Youtube page to announce that they’re indeed having a boy.

Sharing the video from the virtual gender reveal party which held on Zoom, with family members and friend tuning in, Mike and Perri Edwards excitedly shared the news.

“Well, without further ado, we’re glad to announce that we’re havnig a boy”.

The couple announced their pregnancy via their Youtube page on May 3 and have been keeping fans abreast with updates on the journey so far.

Watch the video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

