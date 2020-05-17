Mini Mike On the Way; Mike and Perri Edwards Reveal It’s a Boy

Tofunmi OluwashinaBBNaijaNo Comment on Mini Mike On the Way; Mike and Perri Edwards Reveal It’s a Boy

It’s a mimi Mike for Mike and Perri Edwards.The couple took to their Youtube page to announce that they’re indeed having a boy.

Sharing the video from the virtual gender reveal party which held on Zoom, with family members and friend tuning in, Mike and Perri Edwards excitedly shared the news.

“Well, without further ado, we’re glad to announce that we’re havnig a boy”.

The couple announced their pregnancy via their Youtube page on May 3 and have been keeping fans abreast with updates on the journey so far.

Watch the video below.

,

Related Posts

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, wife expecting their first child

May 3, 2020

BBNaija’s Diane Russet opens up on past challenges and ‘hating God’

March 21, 2020

BBNaija’s Ike bags endorsement deal [Photos]

November 8, 2019

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *