Mindy Kaling to Host Costume Designers Guild Awards

Mindy Kaling is set to host a show of her own — the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The actress-producer-write shared the news Wednesday on Instagram, revealing that she will host the 22nd annual event on Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton.

“I am so excited that Mindy is returning to the CDGA, this time as our host,” Perez said in a statement. “Sharing a longtime collaboration with her has been the highlight of my career. I have designed a dress for Mindy to wear to the awards every year she has attended, so we are continuing with our tradition and I’m designing a custom gown for her to sparkle in this January!”

Added Kaling in a statement, “Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes.”

