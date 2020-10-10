Mindy Kaling Reveals She Welcomed Her 2nd Child, a Boy, this September!

Congratulations to Mindy Kaling!

The Office actress has announced that she welcomed her second child, a boy, on September 3, who has been named Spencer.

Kaling made the surprise announcement Thursday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“, during which she said she didn’t want to publicise her pregnancy. “Saying ‘my son’ feels very formal,” said Kaling, who also has a 2-year-old daughter, adding, “saying ‘my daughter’ feels contemporary and of the moment. But saying ‘a son’ feels so old-timey.”

And about how her daughter had reacted to her pregnancy, she said the girl was “very ambivalent at first, I would say, to be generous. She was really worried about her toys getting taken.”

But her daughter is glad, especially because their little boy won’t take her toys, Kaling added.

