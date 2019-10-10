Mindy Kaling Reveals How TV Academy Tried to Remove Her ‘Office’ Producing Credit

Mindy Kaling recently sat down for a candid interview in which she talked about how the Television Academy tried to strip her of a producer credit on The Office.
The actress-producer was one of the women featured in Elle magazine’s Women in Hollywood issue, in which she spoke about her time working as an actress, executive producer, director and writer during the NBC comedy’s nine-season run.
Kaling notes that during her tenure the Television Academy told her they would drop her from the producers list because there were too many producers listed on the series. The move would have resulted in Kaling being ineligible to accept an Emmy should the show win for best comedy series.