‘Mind Your Language’ – Garba Shehu Warns Leaders over Insecurity

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media, has called on leaders to watch the comments they pass over the death of Funke Olukurin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader.

This comes as leaders from across the nation slate President Muhammadu Buhari over the incessant attacks and kidnappings across the country.

But reacting, Shehu said the president had already expressed his condolences over Olakunri and that insecurity is an issue all Nigerians should join hands and fight.

“The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti,” he said.

“The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.”

Shehu said times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics, and calls on those in positions of influence to recognise and understand this.