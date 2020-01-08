Mimiko to bury mother in February

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will on February 20 and 21 hold the funeral of his mother, Muyinat Mimiko.

The 88-year-old died on December 13 at her residence in Ondo after a brief illness.

The former governor, who was visited on Wednesday by members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said he enjoyed good publicity during his administration.

He praised his late mother for her accommodating spirit while she was alive.

“I will convey all your kind words to the family; we feel honoured. She was our heroine and occasions like this make us remember the good and the bad times we shared with her,” Mimiko said.

“Since her passing away, we have learnt more about what she did behind us. It was after she died we knew she sent a lot of young ones to school.

“I also thank God that I had the privilege to be with her for the last two months of her life. One lesson I learnt was that my mummy was always accommodating different kinds of people.

“The last generation of the young ones she was training are now our responsibilities. It’s when she died that we knew she used to go to market herself.”