Mimi Faust and Ty Young are Engaged!

Mimi Faust and her basketballer girlfriend, Tamera Young aka Ty Young are engaged.

The couple who have been together for a few years now are set to walk down the aisle anyday now.

Faust, a cast member of Love and Hiphop Atlanta shared a picture of her stunning engagement ring on her Instagram page with her hand placed on Young’s who had “She said YES!!”, scribbled on her palm.

Faust, 50, who shares a daughter with record producer, Stevie J, and her Las Vegas Aces basketballer fiancée started dating about 4 years ago with Young making several appearances on Mimi Faust’s reality TV show, Love and Hiphop Atlanta.

Ty Young, 34, also shared the news of the engagement on her Instagram page.

