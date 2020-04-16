Millions lost as fire razes Dugbe market in Ibadan

Goods worth millions of naira were burnt as fire gutted the popular Dugbe Market in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The inferno, which was said to have started at about 2.pm, was put out at about 4.05 pm by a combined team of firefighters from the Oyo State Fire Service, Central Bank of Nigeria and Sweetco.

It is understood that the fire, which quickly spread to other parts of the market, was caused by a spark from a welder’s shop

A Deputy Director in the Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Moshood Adewuyi, said the traders failed to call the service immediately the fire started.

” I wonder why a fire incident that happened in the afternoon destroyed so much goods before fire service was called.

” If it was in the night that the incident happened, it would have been an excuse because we would have said the owners were not there.

” But the shop owners were trying to put out the fire on their own and when it failed, they decided to call the fire service after it had destroyed all the shops with goods.

” When we came, some shop owners were seen trying to pull out their goods from the stores,” Adewuyi said.

Some traders who spoke with newsmen were full of appreciation for the firefighters who put out the inferno.