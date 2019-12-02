Millions lost as fire razes another Lagos Market

At least 15 shops were razed in a fire outbreak at the popular Owode-Onirin Market at Ikorodu area of Lagos state on Sunday.

Traders mostly, dealing in car spare parts lamented as goods worth millions of naira were gutted by the inferno.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who was at the scene of the inferno said the fire emanated from one of the several lines of shops within the market.

Although, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

He said:

“The cause of the fire is unknown as there was no power supply within the market. No lives lost but valuables were destroyed.”

Osanyintolu added that the fire has been curtailed from the further spread, adding that the fire razed 15 shops before it was put off.