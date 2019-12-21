Millions lost as fire guts Bauchi market

No fewer than 12 shops were razed by fire in the wee hours at Wunti, Bauchi Main market.

Sources in the area say the fire accident started at about 11:30 PM and lasted for about 4 hours on Thursday.

A phone repairer, Ibrahim Abdullahi ,who has a shop at the market, told The Nation: “I received a call from my friend at about 11:30PM informing me that there is an inferno in the market and my shop was completely razed down.”

Ibrahim who valued his loss at N2 million attributed the fire accident to electrical fault.

A tailor affected by the fire incident in the market, Abdulrahman Mohammed said two of his sewing machines and customers’ clothes worth N900, 000 were lost in the inferno.

However, the Chairman of the Market Traders’ Association, Iliyasu Nuhu Abdullahi disclosed that the association was making efforts to ascertain the magnitude of the damage to enable them value the worth of property destroyed.

The state Governor, Bala Mohammed, who visited the scene of the fire accident to commiserate with the affected persons, has assured the victims of immediate government’s support.

Represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, Mohammed said the State Emergency Management Agency had commenced assessment on the damage in order to provide the basic assistance.