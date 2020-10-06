Millie Bobby Brown Says She Nearly Quit Acting After ‘Game of Thrones’ Rejection

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her journey as an actress and says that she nearly gave up acting after she failed the audition for Game of Thrones.

She later got her big break at around the age of 12 for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things.

“I was just very disheartened by the rejection,” said the actress to Jimmy Fallon, adding “Which is something I tell everyone, this industry is full of rejection 24/7. You get a lot of ‘no’s before a ‘yes.’ I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a no for that, and then, that’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult.’ I guess I really wanted that role.”

She added that her audition for Stranger Things was when it was still called Montauk.

“Two months later, they got back to us and were like, ‘Hey, we’d love to Skype with you,’” she continued. “Montauk was definitely the one that gave me hope of doing it all again.”

See the video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

