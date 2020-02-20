Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on the Negative Scrutiny She’s Faces

Millie Bobby Brown has just turned 16 and to celebrate her birthday, she took to Instagram to discuss scrutiny she has faced since becoming famous.

According to the Stranger Things actress, being in the public eye hasn’t always been a picnic. “ya girls 16 🙂 16 has felt like a long time coming,” she wrote. “i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

She continued, “the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.” Brown went on to tell her followers that despite all the bad she won’t “be defeated and added that she will “continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

In addition to her message, Brown shared a 2-minute video that was composed of the negative and hurtful headlines about her from the last few years, along with home videos. Justin Bieber’s song “Changes” accompanied the footage.

See her post below: