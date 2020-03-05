‘Military rule better than democracy’ – APC’s Smart Adeyemi

Chaos broke out on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, said he preferred military rule to the current democracy being practised in Nigeria.

His position caused commotion in the Senate as his colleagues vehemently opposed the opinion, describing his statement as anti-democratic.

Adeyemi spoke while contributing to the debate on the Bill for the Establishment of a National Electoral Offences Commission, sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Kyari had said the Independent National Electoral Commission was too overwhelmed to effectively prosecute election offenders, hence the need for a commission specifically for that purpose.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, cautioned Adeyemi and said the opinion of the former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists was personal and did not represent the position of the Senate, Punch writes.

Other senators like James Manager and George Sekibo also disagreed with Adeyemi by insisting that democracy was better than the military government.

Adeyemi noted with anger, that the way democracy was being practised in Nigeria, particularly the electoral process, is nothing but a charade.

He said, “To say without any fear of contradiction that there cannot be democracy in any nation where we do not have a free and fair election.

“There will be a misrepresentation, bad governance, misappropriation of funds and all the shortcomings that we have witnessed over the years of the democratic rule.

“As a result, people of questionable character find their ways to elective positions.”

At that stage, the Senate President interjected and reminded the Kogi West senator that Nigeria is currently in a democracy.

But Adeyemi continued, “What I am saying is that having people rigged into executive position is the worst thing that can happen.

“I have said it over the years that military government is the worst but (the situation) is even worst now when you have people that are forcing themselves on the people.”