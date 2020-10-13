Military laying siege to Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown – IPOB

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged the military laid siege to Isiama Afaraukwu community in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, hometown of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOP maintained that there were live Closed-Circuit Television surveillance to expose any possible mayhem that might be unleashed on the people.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Kanu and made available to journalists through IPOB Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Monday.

In a viral video currently trending on social media, the army is seen patrolling the area with its Hilux vans and armoured vehicles.

According to the proscribed group, military aid by the United States of America, United Kingdom, amongst others, to Nigeria, was indirectly used to engender terrorism and Islamic conquest of the country.

The statement read,

“Early this morning of the 12th of October 2020, the terrorist Janjaweed Army of the Mohammedian Emirates, have once again commenced their siege on Isiama-Afaraukwu, my village, in search of innocent citizens to kill.

“They are under constant live CCTV surveillance; therefore, any terrorist attack on my village by this band of uniformed terrorists will be captured and broadcast live for the world to see.

“The world must stop supporting Fulani terrorists in Nigeria. My village is not Sambisa forest.”

