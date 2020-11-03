Military launches investigation into Lekki Shootings

The Nigerian military is carrying out an internal investigation into the shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki, Lagos by soldiers.

The shooting at a protest against police brutality on October 20 caused an international outcry after it was broadcast live on social media.

Mansur Dan Ali, the Nigerian minister of defence mentioned the investigation at a media conference in Abuja, insisting that the outcome would be made public as soon as possible.

The attorney general, who was also at the conference, revealed that they hadn’t seen an operational order sanctioning the shooting.

He suggested that the shots could have been fired by criminals dressed in camouflage, or that the social media footage might have been doctored.

But his claims are riddled with holes as the BBC reports that Instagram live videos cannot be faked.

The army had initially denied being at the scene, but now says it was sent by the state government, although it says it didn’t shoot anyone.

