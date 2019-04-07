Military Destroys Major Militant Camp in Niger Delta

The Joint Military Task Force (JTF) operating in the Niger Delta region (Operation Delta Safe) says it has destroyed major militant camps in the region.

The outgoing commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, disclosed this Saturday shortly after the handing-over/send-forth ceremony at Igbogene, Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa state.

Suleiman, who has been posted to Defence Headquarters, Abuja as the Chief of Defence Administration, said since 2016 when he took over the leadership of the operation, the crude oil production index of the country has increased remarkably.

He said: “When I came here in 2016, there were issues of militancy all over my joint operation area, but diligently, we have taken out the major militant camps in the Niger Delta region.

“We have dislodged militant camps at Karawei in Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State, the Bakassi strike force in Cross River State, Lobia 1,2 and 3 as well as Lowasiri camps in Bayelsa state, all these were strong base of militants and kidnappers.

“We have also dislodged militants in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas of Akwa Ibom state and restored peace to the areas; the Asuzuama set of militants were all dislodged.

“We tracked down Don Wayne and eventually, because of the pressure of our operational activities, he ran into the hands of another security group that eventually took him out, as at today, that camp at Amoputu is closed,” he said.

He urged the new commander to sustain the achievement of the operation and improve on them to ensure that the region experiences peace and security.

Earlier, the new JTF commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, promised to work assiduously to ensure that criminality in the region is reduced to the barest minimum.