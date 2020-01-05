Miley Cyrus Settles $300 Million “We Can’t Stop” Copyright Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has finally reached a settlement agreement in the $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit filed against her by Jamaican songwriter Michael May (aka Flourgon) for her song “We Can’t Stop” in 2018.

According to Reuters, Michael May, who performs under the name Flourgon, accused the American singer and her label, Sony’s RCA Records, of copying material from his 1988 song “We Run Things,” including the phrase “We run things/ Things no run we.” Cyrus sings “We run things/ Things don’t run we” on the chorus of “We Can’t Stop.” May demanded $300 million.

Now, Reuters reports that defendants Cyrus and Sony filed a joint stipulation ending the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be filed by the plaintiff on the same grounds again, on Friday in Manhattan federal court. However, the terms of the settlement have not been made known.

“We Can’t Stop,” the lead single off of Cyrus’ Bangerz album, was released by RCA in 2013, when it hit No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.