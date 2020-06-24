Miley Cyrus Says She’s Six Months Sober

She continued, “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

And when Malkin mentioned his upcoming “sober birthday,” Cyrus replied, “Congratulations. It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’ It’s like, “honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

The singer-actress also spoke about her vocal surgery in late 2019, saying, “I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody [Laughs]. I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”

You can check out the rest of the interview here.