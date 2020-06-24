Miley Cyrus Says She’s Six Months Sober

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her sobriety in a new interview with Variety‘s Marc Malkin.
Speaking about her she’s living a sober lifestyle and going to therapy, Miley said, “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery.”
She explained that she’s been thinking “a lot” about her mother, Tish Cyrus. “My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges.”
She continued, “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”
And when Malkin mentioned his upcoming “sober birthday,” Cyrus replied, “Congratulations. It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’ It’s like, “honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”
The singer-actress also spoke about her vocal surgery in late 2019, saying, “I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody [Laughs]. I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”
You can check out the rest of the interview here.