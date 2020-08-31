Miley Cyrus Performs New Single “Midnight Sky” at 2020 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus surprised her fans with a stunning new song, Midnight Sky, at the just-concluded MTV Video Music Awards, off her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus.

“It’s been a long night and the mirror is tellin’ me to go home/ But it’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own/ Nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more,” Cyrus sang, all dressed up in a retro shot haircut and black sequin dress.

The 2020 VMAs aired live on Sunday, Aug. 30 with The Weeknd and Lady Gaga racking up the most wins of the night.

Watch her:

